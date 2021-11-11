Kota (Raj), Nov 11 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his relatives over a land dispute in this district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The man was identified as Balaram Gurjar, resident of Undwa village, and five members of his cousin's family were booked for murder, Ramganjmandi Station House Officer (SHO) Satyanrayan Malav said.

The key accused, identified as Ramgopal Gurjar, has been arrested, the SHO said.

Balaram Gurjar was cousin to one of the two accused women and there was a dispute over agriculture land between cousin the victim and the cousin. The accused cousin lived with the family in a separate paternal house in the same village as her father had no son and had adopted daughter's son Ramgopal, the key accused in the matter, he added.

A scuffle between Balaram and family members of the cousin broke out between the two parties over the same dispute on Wednesday evening, however the villagers had pacified them, the SHO said.

It came up during the initial investigation that Ramgopal reached the backyard of Balaram's kutcha house around 4 am on Thursday. He attacked Balaram, who was sleeping in the backyard, with stick and stones, killing him on the spot, the police official said.

When Balaram's son Devkaran reached there for milking cattle, the accused allegedly attacked him as well, leaving him injured, the SHO said.

Based on Devkaran's complaint, police booked the five accused for murder and arrested key accused Ramgopal.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Thursday morning, Malav added.

