New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, in a press conference on Friday, alleged that Parliament is gradually losing its relevance and emphasised that this development is extremely dangerous for democracy, as real issues are not being discussed.

The Rajya Sabha MP further claimed that those in power do not care much about Parliament, and drawing reference to the Vande Mataram debate, Sibal claimed that issues irrelevant to present-day concerns are being raised in the House.

"I feel the relevance of our Parliament is gradually declining. There are fewer sittings now... This is extremely dangerous for democracy, because the real issues are not discussed. Instead, such topics are raised that are irrelevant to the present day... It seems that the people sitting in power don't care much about the Parliament... " said Sibal.

"The Opposition wanted a discussion on SIR on 1st December because SIR is the biggest issue in the country today... But they are using an excuse because they don't want the actions the Election Comission takes at their behest to be revealed to the public... How is the 'Vande Mataram' issue relevant today? Does the RSS sing 'Vande Mataram'?... Does BJP start its meetings with 'Vande Mataram'... Then they said that they will discuss electoral reforms... What electoral reforms have they done? It was all done by us, which they misused..." added Sibal.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die by Speaker Om Birla after Vande Mataram was played in the House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned from a three-nation visit yesterday, was present in the House today.

Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan also adjourned the Upper House of Parliament shortly after it resumed at 11 am today. Before its adjournment, statements and reports were laid on the table of the House. While adjourning the Rajya Sabha sine die, Radhakrishnan said, "The conduct of members during the Minister's reply yesterday, which including protesting and tearing of papers, was unbecoming of the House, and expresses the wish that they reflect on their behaviour."

The Chairman also said, "the session was very productive, and expressed the hope that they will have more fruitful discussions in the coming sessions also." (ANI)

