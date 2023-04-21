New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 19 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 19,299 crore, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

The net profit of Rs 19,299 crore in January-March 2023 compares to Rs 16,203 crore earning a year back.

Also Read | When Is Eid 2023 in India? Eid Ul Fitr May Fall on April 22 or April 23, Know Significance of Moon Sighting and Other Details About Islamic Festival.

This is the company's highest-ever quarterly net profit.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.16 lakh crore from Rs 2.11 lakh crore in January-March 2022.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three of a Family Die by Suicide by Jumping Before Fast Moving Train in Tikamgarh District.

For the full 2022-23 fiscal (April 2022 to March 2023), Reliance reported a net profit of Rs 66,702 crore on a revenue of Rs 9 lakh crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)