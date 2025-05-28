New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its interim order on stay on BJP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah's arrest for his remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotishwar Singh also closed the suo moto proceedings initiated by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Shah's remarks as the apex court is seized of the matter.

Also Read | Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks: Supreme Court Closes Proceedings Before Madhya Pradesh High Court Against State Minister for His Comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

"Let High Court close the proceedings in view of case here (Supreme Court). Let there shall be no parallel proceedings," the bench said in its order.

During the hearing of the case, the bench perused the status report submitted by DIG Police which stated that SIT of three IPS officers was constituted in pursuant of apex court order and investigation started on May 21.

Also Read | 'Lalu Ji Made a Mistake': RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's Brother-in-Law Subhash Yadav Defends Tej Pratap After His Expulsion.

The bench said the SIT report states that more material collected, statements of witness recorded and probe is in initial stage.

"Status report by DIG Police has been filed. It is stated that SIT of three IPS officers constituted and investigation conducted on May 21. More material collected. Script of speech prepared and mobile phone seized. Witness statements recorded. Probe is in initial stage... Let the investigation continue and the status report be filed then. Interim order to continue," the bench stated in its order and posted the matter for hearing in July.

Earlier, the apex court had slammed Shah for his remarks against Colonel Qureshi and ordered the constitution of a SIT of three IPS officers to probe the matter.

It ordered an SIT comprising three senior IPS officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre, who do not belong to the state, and one of whom would be a woman officer to probe.

The bench had termed minister's remarks as "filthy, crass and shameful" and rejected the public apology offered by him as insincere. "The nation is ashamed of you (Shah). Redemption is yours to seek," Justice Kant had said.

The apex court had stayed Shah's arrest and asked him to join and cooperate the investigation.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Shah challenging Madhya Pradesh High Court suo moto order for registration of FIR against him for his remarks against Colonel Qureshi.

Shah's counsel had said that he has publicly apologised for his remarks.

On May 14, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered registration of FIR against him for his remarks Qureshi.

The High Court took suo moto cognisance of the controversial statement of the minister and ordered police to register an FIR against the minister.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the controversial statement of the minister, the High Court on May 14 ordered police to register FIR against him. An FIR was registered against him under sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the High Court order.

The High Court had said that if the FIR is not registered by May 14 evening, the court may contemplate proceeding against the Director General of Police of the State for contempt of the order.

On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had slammed the police over the FIR registered against Shah while terming it "gross subterfuge" on the state's part. It had said that it will monitor the case without interfering in the investigation and posted it for hearing on June 16.

The controversy arose after a video clip of Shah's speech went viral on social media. In his clarification, Shah had said his comments were taken out of context and were meant to praise Colonel Qureshi's bravery. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)