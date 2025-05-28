Patna, May 28: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's brother-in-law Subhash Yadav on Wednesday strongly criticised the party's decision to remove Tej Pratap Yadav, saying it was done hastily and should have been avoided. Speaking to ANI, Subhash Yadav said, "Lalu ji made a mistake by removing him from the party and family in a rush. This should not have been done." His comments follow recent developments that have seen Tej Pratap distanced from party activities and family engagements.

He called on Tej Pratap Yadav to clarify matters publicly. "I just want to say to Tej Pratap to come in front of the media and brief them about this," he added. Subhash Yadav also linked the decision to the upcoming elections in Bihar, stating, "I think this has been done keeping in mind the upcoming elections." ‘What Was the Need To Destroy My Life?’: Ex-RJD Leader Tej Pratap’s Estranged Wife Aishwarya Rai Breaks Silence, Questions Yadav Family After His Expulsion.

Meanwhile, on Monday, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav's ex-wife, Aishwarya Rai, broke her silence, questioning the timing of his expulsion and accusing the family of ruining her life. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Rai said, "Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Now they have suddenly had a social awakening. They are all together. They have not separated. The elections are near, so they have taken such a step and created this drama."

Tej Pratap had married Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, the marriage was short-lived. After a few months, Aishwarya left the Yadav household, alleging that her husband and his family members had driven her out. Referring to her past trauma, Aishwarya Rai added, "Everyone knows what happened. If they (Lalu Prasad Yadav's family) knew everything, then why did they get him married to me? Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Where was their social justice when I was suffering?" ‘Blessings and Love to My Nephew’: 2 Days After Expulsion From RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav Congratulates Tejashwi Yadav on Birth of Son.

She also expressed shock at how she learned of her divorce, stating that she received information only through the media. In a direct accusation, she alleged, " Now that it is out, he has had an affair for 12 years and blaming the woman is the easiest way out. When will I get justice? I will continue my fight."

Lalu Yadav said that his son's conduct was not in line with the family's traditions and values. He stressed that neglecting moral standards in personal life weakens the broader struggle for social justice. In a statement on X, Lalu Yadav said, "The activities, public behaviour, and irresponsible conduct of my eldest son are not in line with our family's values and cultural ethos. Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions."

He further announced, "Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life." Lalu Yadav also said that anyone who wishes to maintain contact with Tej Pratap is free to make their own decisions.

