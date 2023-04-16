Raipur, Apr 16 (PTI) A rally was held in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday by the 'Janjati Suraksha Manch' seeking removal of Scheduled Caste status of those who have converted from Hinduism to other religions.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, however, said the rally was a "political show" backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Religious conversions which were taking place on a large scale in Bastar, Surguja and Jashpur are now happening in the plain areas of the state as well. The Baghel government is doing nothing to stop it, which is emboldening those involved in such conversions," former state minister and BJP leader Ramvichar Netam claimed.

Hitting back, Baghel said BJP leaders must "gherao" their nine Lok Sabha MPs from the state over this "delisting" demand.

"They (BJP) did not raise this issue when their party was in power under Raman Singh. Delisting is a matter of the Centre and the state government has no say in it. The BJP is misleading people," Baghel said.

