New Delhi Mar 15 (PTI) Lok Jan Shakti Party MP Prince Raj on Tuesday demanded renaming the Hajipur railway station in Bihar after his uncle and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Participating in the debate on demands for grants for the Railways, he said since Paswan represented Hajipur, it would be appropriate to rename the railway station after him.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM Via Flipkart.

He also demanded that a statue of Paswan be installed in the station complex. Paswan died on October 8, 2020.

Prince Raj is the son of Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Ramchandra Paswan, also a former MP. Prince Raj represents Samastipur in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | iQoo Z6 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)