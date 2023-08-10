Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): In Srinagar, the newly renovated historic clock tower at Lal Chowk has emerged as a delightful surprise, capturing the attention of locals and tourists alike. With its resplendent charm and the melodious chime of its bells echoing through the streets every hour, this iconic structure has become a symbol of normalcy and a cherished memory for many.

The clock tower, also known as Ghanta Ghar, holds a special place in the hearts of the community. What once began as an advertising spectacle by the Baja Company many decades ago has now evolved into a historical landmark that stands testament to the passage of time. As the bells toll rhythmically, they not only mark the hours but also signify a shared history that binds generations.

Passers-by are drawn to the tower not only by its auditory allure but also by its aesthetic appeal. Local shopkeepers and tourists alike find themselves captivated by the tower’s enchanting transformation. “The new look of the Clock Tower is becoming a major point of attraction for one and all,” a shopkeeper expressed with enthusiasm.

The tower’s architecture has sparked comparisons with London’s iconic Elizabeth Tower, often affectionately referred to as the Big Ben. This resemblance to a symbol of a far-off city has given rise to a unique sense of connection and curiosity.

For Farooq Ahmad, a shopkeeper with a deep appreciation for history, the clock tower embodies significance beyond its visual and auditory splendor. “Bells ringing at the newly renovated Clock Tower alert everyone and give a reassuring sense of normalcy,” he shared. Indeed, the tower’s hourly chime serves as a gentle reminder of the constancy amidst the ebb and flow of daily life, evoking a sense of comfort and unity.

Javaid Ahmed, a fruit seller who witnesses the tower’s allure every day, shared his perspective on its newfound charm. “One feels as if we are in London. The new look of the clock tower is indeed an attractive one,” he mused. The tower’s transformation has reinvigorated the spirit of the area, offering a touch of elegance and timelessness that resonates with residents and visitors alike.

The completion of this remarkable project has been a labor of love, a culmination of dedication and meticulous craftsmanship. Iftikhar Kakroo, Chief Engineer of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), expressed his satisfaction with the progress. “With 99 percent of the work on the clock tower completed, we are on track for the grand inauguration before the Independence Day on August 15,” he proudly declared. The tower’s European design has not only garnered widespread acclaim but has also sparked a viral sensation across social media platforms, further extending its allure to a global audience. (ANI)

