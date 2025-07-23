Gangtok, Jul 23 (PTI) The government on Wednesday installed a replica of the Sikkim Time Capsule 2025-2075 at MG Marg here, officials said.

The installation offers the public a unique glimpse into the historic initiative ahead of the official burial of the original time capsule next month.

Also Read | Did Government Seal Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Official Residence and Ask Him To Vacate Immediately After His Resignation From Vice President Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The replica symbolically represents contents of the actual time capsule, which is slated to be sealed and preserved for the next 50 years, the officials said.

It will be reopened in 2075 when Sikkim celebrates its centenary as a full-fledged state of India.

Also Read | Radhakrishna Panga Passes Away at 29: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Leader Smirti Irani Among Others Express Grief Over Untimely Death of Content Creator 'Atheist Krishna'.

The time capsule will serve as a cultural and historical bridge for future generations.

The display is also embedded with a QR code that provides detailed information about the real capsule, its purpose, significance, and the artefacts or messages it will contain, they said.

The initiative is part of the broader Sikkim@50 celebrations marking five decades of the state's progressive journey since attaining statehood in 1975.

The Department of Information & Public Relations has urged the public to visit the replica, scan the QR code, and be part of this forward-looking milestone in the state's history.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)