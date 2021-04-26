Kolkata, April 26: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said the repolling in polling station 126 Amtali Madhyamik Siksha Kendra in Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency will be conducted on April 29 during the last phase of the West Bengal assembly polls.

The EC had ordered the adjournment of the poll in PS 126 of the Sitalkurchi constituency in Cooch Behar district after violence erupted there during the fourth round of polling on April 10. Four people were killed in firing by central forces. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: 4 Die in Firing Incidents in Cooch Behar During Phase 4 Polling.

The EC's move was based on an interim report of Special Observers. The polling for seven of the eight phases of the West Bengal assembly elections has been completed. The eighth and the last phase polling will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

