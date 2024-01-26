New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The colourful tableau of Haryana at the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday depicted the theme of 'Mera Parivar-Meri Pehchan' which is an ambitious programme of the Haryana Government which is playing a meaningful role in realizing the dream of "Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

The main objective of this program is to provide the benefits of government schemes to eligible families by connecting with technology through the data of every family collected and updated by the government.

Now the government itself is delivering the schemes to every eligible person through the Parivar Pehchan Patra.

The Tableau has been crafted as a traditional symbol of empowerment for Haryanvi women.

Woman holding a a digital device symbolizes a developed digital India, enabling people across every corner of Haryana to access and redeem government schemes with just one click from the comfort of their homes through the Parivar Pehchan Patra.

12 million metric tons of wheat production in the northern state of Haryana is also depicted.

In the rear section of the tableau, significant benefits have been highlighted of the "Parivar Pehchan Patra" through a phone such as the seamless procurement of ration, agricultural subsidies for farmer families, scholarships for young students, and pensions for the elderly. This card provides access to the key stakeholders of Viksit Bharat that it aims to represent: women. the elderly, farmers and youth.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebration were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. (ANI)

