New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Regarding the preparations for the forthcoming Republic Day 2023 celebrations, an interstate coordination meeting took place on Wednesday at the Delhi Police Headquarters to strengthen cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

The meeting was chaired by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Sanjay Arora. It was attended by senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and J-K, along with senior officers of Delhi Police, NIA, NCB and IB, informed the government through an official release.

The officers shared intelligence related to terror inputs and anti-terror measures including border checkings, verifications of suspicious elements, etc. Issues related to the movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects from the open areas were also discussed.

The meeting stressed the advance information about the movement of any suspicious elements/vehicles. In addition to these, interstate gangs operating in the NCR and incidents related to the supply of illegal firearms and narcotics were also discussed.

Traffic restrictions during Republic Day Celebrations and steps to check unauthorized intrusion at borders have been planned and officers of other states were requested to cooperate for ensuring the effective implementation of the same.

CP Delhi, Sanjay Arora emphasized various measures for the smooth organization of Republic Day, more so in view of the upcoming G-20 Summit.

"A drive should be launched to trace and verify the recently released criminals. All the released criminals with a terrorist/radical background need to be closely watched and accounted for. Multiple interactions with jail inmates need to be looked into. Preventing the smuggling of firearms remains a priority area for which the ground-level staff needs to be well briefed and alerted," he said.

He further emphasized on quick sharing of information, so that speedy action can be taken well in time, and appreciated the cooperation extended by the neighbouring States' Police and expected the same to further improve.

"Various new programmes starting from 23rd January shall be part of this year's celebrations besides online ticketing verification. Therefore, there is a need to be more alert towards preventing any rogue elements disturbing this national festival," he further said.

The officers present resolved to have increased coordination for policing in the NCR region with emphasis on real-time sharing of relevant information and close interaction at all levels in order to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Republic Day. (ANI)

