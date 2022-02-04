New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been adjudged the best marching contingent among CAPFs and auxillary forces during the Republic Day parade held here on January 26.

This is the seventh time that the force has been bestowed with this honour, an spokesperson for the paramilitary force said on Friday.

A contingent of 99 personnel led by Assistant Commandant Mohnish Bagree, followed by the force band, had marched on the Rajpath on January 26.

Contingents of other central armed police forces and other forces like the CRPF and the Delhi Police also participated in the annual Republic Day parade that rolls down from the seat of power atop Raisina Hill to India Gate and beyond.

A government statement added that the CRPF contingent received maximum votes from the public on the MyGov government portal under the same category of best marching contingent among the CAPFs and auxillary forces.

"CISF Director General Sheel Vardhan Singh has congratulated senior officers and instructors involved in the training of the contingent.

"The selection of the squad, including the contingent commander, is made through a tough selection process," the spokesperson said.

The about 1.62 lakh personnel strong CISF guards 64 civil airports of the country at present apart from securing a number of vital infrastructure in the government and private domain under the control of the Union Home Ministry.

