New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday prohibited flying of para-gliders, para-motors, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, and other forms of sub-conventional aerial platforms for a period of 27 days starting 20 January, 2022 on account of mitigating any sorts of threats during Republic Day, said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

"It has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc," said Delhi police.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Around 250 Private Schools Seek Permission To Hike Fees by 8 to 10 Per Cent.

This order shall come into force with effect from January 20, 2022 and shall remain in force for a period of 27 days that is up to February 15, 2022 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier.

The Delhi Police, in pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day Function-2022 and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

Also Read | Narayan Debnath Dies at 97: Mamata Banerjee Mourns Demise of the Legendary Cartoonist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)