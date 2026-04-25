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US US H-1B Visa Programme Freeze Proposed for 3 Years As New US Bill Targets Major Reforms A new Republican-backed bill targeting the H-1B visa programme has been introduced in the United States, proposing sweeping changes that could significantly alter skilled immigration. The proposed legislation, titled the 'End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026,' has been put forward by Congressman Eli Crane and is being seen as one of the most aggressive reforms in recent years.

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A new Republican-backed bill targeting the H-1B visa programme has been introduced in the United States, proposing sweeping changes that could significantly alter skilled immigration. The proposed legislation, titled the “End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026,” has been put forward by Congressman Eli Crane and is being seen as one of the most aggressive reforms in recent years.

The bill proposes a three-year pause on the H-1B programme, followed by major structural changes if it resumes. Supporters argue the move is aimed at prioritising American workers over corporate hiring practices, while critics warn it could disrupt industries heavily dependent on global talent, especially from countries like India.

What Does the H-1B Visa Bill 2026 Propose?

The “End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026” includes several major provisions that would reshape the current system. It seeks to reduce the annual H-1B visa cap from 65,000 to 25,000 and remove existing exemptions. The current lottery-based selection process would be replaced with a wage-based system, favouring higher-paid roles. H-1B Visa Registration FY 2027: New $100K Fee and Wage-Weighted Lottery Now Live.

H-1B Visa Bill 2026: New US Proposal Seeks Major Overhaul

Today, I introduced the End H‑1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026. This bill pauses the program for three years and implements significant reforms once it resumes. The federal government should work for hardworking citizens, not the profit margins of massive corporations. pic.twitter.com/Q9vFWVOCl4 — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) April 22, 2026

The bill also proposes a minimum salary requirement of $200,000 annually for H-1B workers, which could significantly limit participation. Employers would be required to prove they could not find qualified American workers and confirm that no recent layoffs have taken place.

Additional provisions include restrictions on H-1B workers holding multiple jobs, a ban on third-party staffing firms employing visa holders, and limits on dependents accompanying workers to the US. The proposal also aims to end Optional Practical Training (OPT) and prevent H-1B holders from transitioning to permanent residency. How To Apply for US H-1B Visa FY2027?

Broader Push Against H-1B Programme

The bill is part of a wider legislative trend among Republican lawmakers. Congressman Andy Ogles has introduced the Assimilation Act, which calls for dismantling the H-1B system entirely, while Greg Steube has proposed eliminating the programme by 2027 through the Exile Act.

Earlier, Chip Roy introduced legislation aimed at ending H-1B visas along with related immigration pathways. These proposals collectively indicate a growing push to restrict foreign worker programmes in favour of domestic employment.

The Trump Factor: USD 100,000 Fee Proposal

US President Donald Trump had already introduced stricter measures in September 2025 by proposing a USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B applications filed from outside the United States. The move was intended to discourage companies from hiring foreign workers solely for cost advantages and encourage local hiring.

Why the H-1B Visa Changes Matter for Indians

The H-1B visa programme remains a key pathway for skilled professionals seeking employment in the United States, particularly in sectors such as technology, engineering, and healthcare. Indian nationals dominate the programme, accounting for over 70 percent of approved H-1B petitions in recent years.

Currently, around 283,000 Indian professionals hold H-1B visas, significantly higher than other nationalities. Major global companies such as Amazon, Meta, and Google are among the largest employers relying on the programme.

If implemented, the proposed reforms could drastically reduce opportunities for Indian workers and reshape global hiring strategies, particularly in the US tech sector.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Eli Crane). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).