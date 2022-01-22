New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Aviation Ministry's tableau at the Republic Day parade on January 26 will showcase its regional air connectivity scheme Udan and its impact across the country, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and keep airfares affordable.

"In the aircraft-shaped tableau, the front part showcases women pilots depicting women power in India's aviation, as India tops in women commercial pilots, globally," the ministry's statement noted.

The rear portion of the tableau shows symbol of Buddhism and the motto of UDAN-Sab Uden, Sab Juden, it mentioned.

The middle portion showcases Buddha circuit, featuring Buddha statue in Gaya where he attained enlightenment, Dhamekh Stupa, Sarnath where he delivered his first sermon (Dharmachakra Parivartan) and the Mahaparinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar where he attained Mahaparinirvana, it noted.

"Both sides of the middle portion of the tableau depict heritage sites -- Humayun tomb from north, Konark sun temple in east, Hampi temple chariot in south and Ajanta caves in west, connected with air services," it mentioned.

Humayun tomb is accessible through Indira Gandhi international airport, Delhi, Konark sun temple through Biju Patnaik international airport, Bhubaneshwar, Hampi temple through Vidyanagar airport, while Ajanta caves can be reached via Aurangabad airport, it noted.

"Within a short span of seven years, total 403 Udan routes connect 65 underserved or unserved airports, including heliports and water aerodromes, and over 80 lakh people have benefited from it," the ministry's statement mentioned.

Twenty-five tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces will be part of this year's Republic Day parade.

