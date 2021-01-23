New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23 for the Republic Day parade.

The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Saturday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the National Stadium.

Police said the parade will commence from Vijay Chowk along Rajpath and pass through Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-Princess Palace- Tilak Marg Radial Road, turn right on the 'C'-Hexagon and then turn left and enter the National Stadium from Gate No-1.

"Traffic movement on certain roads leading to the parade's route will be restricted, and no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Friday till the rehearsal is over on Saturday, no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11 pm on Friday at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road and the 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Saturday till the entire parade and tableaux enter the National Stadium," said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal.

The traffic police requested the road to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the parade, from 9 am to 12:30 pm for their own convenience and suggested taking alternative routes.

"Though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay," the police said.

Movement of city buses will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Mori Gate and ISBT Kashmir Gate, it said.

According to the police advisory, buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-9 (NH-24), Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road, buses coming from NH-9 (NH-24) shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar, buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge and all Inter-State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all Metro Stations during the Full Dress Rehearsal Ceremony. However, boarding/de-boarding at the Kendriya Sachivalaya, Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till noon on Saturday.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 20 up to February 15, it further said.

The traffic advisory requested general public and and motorists to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience. (ANI)

