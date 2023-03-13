New Delhi, Marc 13 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry has urged reputed charity hospitals across the country to set up their colleges to provide affordable medical education.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently held a meeting with around 62 well-known charity hospitals which have not ventured into providing medical education.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Angry With Sister For Going Out Without Informing Family, Man Stabs Her to Death in Kutch; Arrested.

Hospitals like Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Jaslok hospital in Mumbai, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Amrita Hospitals and Anandamayi hospitals had attended the meeting.

"We have urged these widely known hospitals to open up medical colleges. The objective is to create more options of medical education for Indian students so that they do not go abroad for medical studies," Mandaviya said.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana: 38.58 Crore Loans Extended Since Inception of PMMY.

In the meeting, they were learnt to have highlighted issues related to documentation and criterion of the government related to land and infrastructure among others.

"We have relaxed some of the norms to enable these charity hospitals open medical colleges," he said.

The aim is also to make them provide affordable medical education and utilise their potential so young doctors can get trained by highly skilled doctors, Mandaviya said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)