By Nikita Bishay

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): With the Durga Puja festivities in full swing, the lanes of Delhi's Chittaranjan Park have started glowing with the warm scent of fried fish, 'phuchka' stalls, egg and chicken rolls, and, of course, the sweets. For many, evening strolls aren't just about having food but a box of nostalgia.

What once began as a resettlement colony in the late 1960s has, over the decades, blossomed into what people all say--Delhi's own "mini Bengal". It is not just any other neighbourhood, but something that has brought together tradition, nostalgia, and identity, intertwining within the pulse of the capital. CR Park's Durga Puja history traces back to the early 70s when a handful of families started modest community celebrations.

Fast-forward to now, and the festivities have flourished into some of Delhi's most iconic and elaborate pandals.

Before diving deeper into the Durga Puja celebrations at CR Park, let's revisit its roots. Back in the day, when families were allotted land for resettlement, it was unlikely to imagine the transformation that lay ahead. The then 'East Pakistan Displaced Persons', or EPDP Colony, has now turned into Chittaranjan Park--a living archive of Bengal's food, culture, traditions, and festivals. Alongside its evolution from a resettlement colony into a Bengali enclave, Durga Puja emerged as the heartbeat of CR Park.

The story of some of its most famous pandals rightfully mirrors the journey of the community itself.

Beginning with the iconic Chittaranjan Park Kali Mandir Society, the temple was built on a hillock surrounded by forest-like vegetation, years after the CR Park was established in the 1960s.

Prodip Ganguly, vice president of Chittaranjan Park Kali Mandir Society, spoke to ANI and shared details about the area's history and its long-standing association with Durga Puja.

"When the EPDP colony was established, the Bengali people started wondering about starting the Durga Puja celebrations. One of the first Durga Puja celebrations was held at a small park opposite Market No. 1. As the gatherings grew larger, the festival was relocated to this location, which was just a hill. A Shiva temple was established by the people around 1973, which led to the registration of the Kali Mandir Society. The main puja started at the same time," he recalled.

He revealed how the society expanded over the years with the construction of the Kali temple, the Radha Krishna temple, and much more.

"We are now in the 53rd year. I believe this is the biggest Durga Puja celebration by non-resident Bengalis outside the state," he added.

Prodip Ganguly also opened up on how there were multiple challenges in the initial years following the resettlement of people. "This was a complete forest area. There were robbery cases and much more. People faced challenges with the arrangements, transport, and finding the necessary supplies. The roads were not developed. There was also a time when the people discovered skeletons upon digging in the group. Eventually, people reconnected for a mutual cause, leading to the expansion of Durga Puja celebrations," he said.

He spoke about how society has been organising cultural programmes, competitions, and musical gatherings to keep up with the festival's original essence and cultural aspect. The idols are also created inside the temple's premises, whereas the flowers are transported from Kolkata. Local artists are brought forward to help connect with the people, Ganguly shared.

Partha Sarathy Dasgupta, one of the local veteran residents and a managing committee member, got nostalgic as he recalled the cherished memories of Durga Puja.

Stating that he arrived in the area in the 1970s during his college days, Dasgupta shared how the festival was in its initial years.

"We were young at that time, and we used to volunteer for the puja. Since then, there has been a rise in the celebrations, with some of the biggest pandals now housed in CR Park. Earlier, the pandals were created in a very simple manner with a few bamboo logs, a tent, small tables, and some lights. During storms, we used to hold onto the pandals so they wouldn't come crashing down," he said.

A few kilometres away from the Kali Mandir Society lies another major Durga Puja gathering at the Mela Ground. Deepak Kumar, Durga Puja Samiti (Mela Ground) joint secretary, also took us through how their celebrations evolved over the years.

Established in 1974, the Durga Puja celebrations at Mela Ground are dubbed as one of the biggest in North India. With its traditional approach, the Mela Ground swiftly changed into a crowd-packed fair, drawing attention with several cultural competitions for people of all ages.

"Those who settled in the colony from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) were the real ones to start the tradition of Durga Puja. Several senior members are still associated with us. There were challenges back in the day. The infrastructure was not suitable; however, things have changed with support from the people. The festivities were nuclear in the past and were not carried out on a large scale," he told ANI.

Deepak recalled how immersions were once held at the Yamuna River; members would work together to build the pandals, decorate them, and bring the idols. "Durga Puja celebrations have indeed created a nostalgia for those away from home. Those associated with the creation of the pandals are the unsung heroes," he added.

It is worth mentioning that the Durga Puja Samiti (Mela Ground) is observing its 50th year of celebrations, making the festivities a grand affair.

Last but not least, the GK-2 Durgotsab, or a 'Bonedi Bari Durga Puja' - an ancestral household - has been standing out as a living testament to the tradition.

GK-2 Durgotsab has rightfully opened its doors to celebrate the festival with homely rituals, while also echoing the grandeur of old Bengal. Generations of the same family have been hosting the festival, inviting friends, neighbours and fellow devotees to partake in the celebrations passed down over the decades.

Samrat Banerjee, vice president and core member of GK-2 Durgotsab, reflected on how his family has been faithful to the original essence, standing as a quiet reminder of old-world rituals, while preserving a piece of Bengal in Delhi.

"Though our family's history goes hundreds of years back with Durga Puja celebrations in Daryaganj, Kashmere Gate, New Delhi Kali Bari and more, we came here in 1991 and settled in and around Greater Kailash 2. This time, we are in the 34th year. It's quite a beautiful mix, which feels great. If we look at the elders, they are from a certain demography. So this is where the mix began," he said.

Samrat spoke about how the family's Durga Puja celebrations have been constant, without any reliance on any theme or upgrade. "We have retained the quality of a homely puja throughout the past 34 years. We have kept the traditions that were followed 60-70 years ago. We try to keep it book by book as given by our past generations," he added.

Samrat Banerjee also offered insight into the arrival of Goddess Durga, as they refer to her as "Bharat Raj Rajeshwari Katyayani". The celebrations witness devotion taking the centre stage amid the beats of the 'dhak' (large double-headed drums), fragrant incense, the Pushpanjali offerings, and much more.

With all that said, from the grand themes of Mela Ground to the serene rituals of Kali Mandir Society and GK-2 Durgotsab, CR Park's Durga Puja celebrations have come forward with a spectrum of devotion, creativity, and community spirit.

Whether steeped in tradition or marked by a modern touch, it echoes the same enduring message that Durga Puja is more than a festival; it is a warmth of shared experiences, which has been keeping the heart of Bengal alive in the capital. (ANI)

