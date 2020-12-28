Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Several Maharashtra government departments in Mumbai and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation may witness a reshuffle of officials in the recent future, said Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh on Sunday.

"I have written letters to BMC Commissioner and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the reshuffle of officials in the government departments. There is a rule which states that no official stays on the same post for more than three years, but it can be seen in various departments that many officials are on same posts for more than five to six years," he said while addressing the media.

He added that he had received complaints from many officials regarding the matter and therefore he wrote the letters.

When asked about reports claiming a rift between him and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahalb, Sheikh denied them and said there are no differences between the two. (ANI)

