New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The residences of four public representatives were attacked in Delhi in the last two years, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai informed the House in a written reply while responding to the query of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Rai said these attacks took place in the last two years upto February 28, 2023, and 16 people were arrested in these cases.

Asked about the number of attack cases reported on public representatives or on their residences in the New Delhi district during the last two years, Rai said: "The Delhi Police has reported that four cases of attack on the residences of public representatives have been reported and FIRs registered in New Delhi District during last two years (upto 28.02.2023)."

"Sixteen persons have been arrested in these four cases and charge sheet has been filed in two cases," said the Minister.

Rai further informed that all police officers have been directed to keep vigil in their respective areas to avoid such incidents and to take legal action against the persons who are found indulging in such activities. (ANI)

