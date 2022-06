Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): One person died and 16 others sustained injuries following the collapse of a G+2 structure at Shastri Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra West on Wednesday night, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

"One person has unfortunately passed away in the G+2 house collapse at Shastri Nagar - declared to be DOA. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. 16 people were admitted with minor injuries. Awaiting reports on others injured Rescue operations still ongoing," tweeted BMC.

According to the BMC, at least three to four people were initially suspected to be trapped in the debris while the rescue operations were underway.

"A G+2 structure has collapsed at Shastri Nagar, Bandra West. Few people have been shifted to the hospital. 3-4 suspected to be trapped in the debris. Rescue operations are underway. The exact numbers awaited from the hospital," said an initial tweet by the BMC.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

