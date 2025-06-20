Hyderabad, Jun 20 (PTI) The residents of Yamcha in Nizamabad district of Telangana are good samaritans in the true sense of the term, as their efforts saved about 300 people from committing suicide by jumping off a bridge on the river Godavari near their village.

According to a police official, about 300 people who attempted to end their lives at the Basara bridge were saved due to the constant vigil of the villagers.

Also Read | Bihar Rail Accident: 1 Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Avadh-Assam Express Collides With Railway Trolley Between Kadhagola and Semapur Stations in Patna (Watch Video).

"The villagers must have saved about 300 people during the last several years, The alert residents of the village which is situated about one km from the bridge don't ignore if they notice anyone who appears to be taking the extreme step," an official of Navipet police station told PTI on Friday.

The villagers counsel such men or women against committing suicide and also inform police.

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: In-Laws Kill, Bury Woman’s Body in Front of House Over Dowry; Whole Family Booked.

The Godavari river, with plenty of water throughout the year, provides an easy way for those who wish to die by suicide.

The place has emerged as a kind of 'suicide spot' with people from nearby Nizamabad and Nirmal towns and even neighbouring Maharashtra reaching there if they want to end their lives, the official said.

Even if someone jumps into the river, the villagers immediately call expert swimmers to rescue the person.

In fact, many residents of the village are good swimmers.

Pravin, a former village Sarpanch, said he posts a voice message in messaging app whenever he receives information about any suicide bid. This leads to an immediate response from members of the messaging group, he told PTI.

He further said there were also some suicide incidents which went unnoticed despite the vigil by the villagers.

Pravin suggested installing grills or mesh at various places on the bridge where suicide attempts are usually made.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)