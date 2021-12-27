New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday passed a resolution to "condemn" remarks made recently by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the release of civic funds, which it has claimed is "due" to the corporation from the city government.

The three corporations have been claiming that Delhi government owes them several crores of funds with East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal a few days ago marching in the streets from Nirman Vihar to Delhi Secretariat to put forth his demand.

Sisodia, in a statement, recently had claimed that the Delhi Government "owes no dues to the MCD, and so far in fiscal year 2021-22, Rs 2,588 cr have been dispersed in three installments; and the next installment will be dispersed in January".

The EDMC House on Monday passed a resolution to "condemn" the statement issued by him, which it alleged was "misleading" and "politically motivated".

A copy of the resolution shared with the media also said, "This House also demands from the Delhi government that it may give up its uncooperative behaviour and release soon the funds that are due to it.”

North Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday had rejected as "false" the allegations levelled earlier by Sisodia of "corruption" in the civic body.

On December 20, besides the East Delhi mayor, chairman of EDMC's standing committee, Leader of House, and many party councillors had taken part in the protest march.

"We demanded the funds, running into several thousands of crores, due to EDMC from the Delhi government, due to which we are unable to pay salaries to many employees, including doctors, nurses, teachers and others, since September," the mayor had claimed on the day of protest.

Last December, the mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations had protested in front of the chief minister's house here, seeking the release of combined funds "due" to the three civic bodies, by holding a dharna which had lasted for several days.

