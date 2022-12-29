New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) From decking up their outlets to hiring extra staff and setting things up for live musical performances, restaurants across the national capital are gearing up to welcome guests for the New Year celebrations.

With 2023 just two days away, the restauranters are excited for what they expect to be a bumper week for the hospitality industry, which was one of the worst-hit by the multiple waves of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past three years, the pandemic forced many restaurants to shut down permanently or let go many of their staff. The celebrations were eclipsed for the past two years. Things have changed now!

Zen at Connaught Place, which is one of the longstanding Asian restaurants plating authentic Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes, has hired extra staff and is in all readiness to welcome revellers.

"We had decorated all our restaurants during pre-Christmas celebrations keeping in mind new year. We are all geared up to receive people here in our restaurants. We have already hired extra staff since the turnover is expected to be much higher this festive season," Manpreet Singh, the owner of the Zen restaurant, told PTI.

"This period between Christmas and New Year is when we get maximum gross in the year. Now our daily sales have gone up to more than 50 per cent in this last few days," he said.

Singh also owns Fujiya restaurant at Malcha road which serves Chinese, Japanese, Asian among other International cuisines. "We have already started getting advance table bookings. So, we are expecting good sales. In fact, we have organised live music at our Chungwa restaurant in Greater Kailash - II," he added.

Restauranters said while many revellers, especially the youth, prefer parties and live music, there's also a section of people who like to celebrate the festivities with their families and love to spend quality time with them.

For those preferring a calm ambience can head to centres like Digging Cafe and Beer Cafe.

"Our restaurant will open as usual at 11:30 am. Our cafe is already decked up for the festive season. We are expecting good crowd and have already started maintaining Covid protocols be it wearing masks, putting gloves or using sanitisers.

"Christmas was good, and we are definitely expecting a good turnout for New Year as well and it is going to be first come first serve basis," KK Devnath, Group General Manager of Digging Cafe, said.

Rahul Singh, Founder of Beer Cafe said, "The idea of Beer cafe is always come as you are. A lot of people don't like loud music and prefer to go out with families. Most of the places don't allow that to happen. Ours is a place which is family friendly. Obviously minors will not be served liquor but we do very well in New Years. Lot of people come with their families. They just want to have some family time. So it works very well for us."

He said the businesses have been affected by the cold, but things have been much better than what they were over the last two years.

"In fact, it is much better than 2019 also because last two years have been a hiatus. This is the first New Year that we are getting. It is a bumper festive season for all of us and we are very happy with the results," he added.

