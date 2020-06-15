Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Restoration Work Begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 08:48 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Restoration Work Begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1.

During the lockdown, the restoration work of the stadium was put at halt by the authorities.

Also Read | Postmortem of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Details Awaited: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"Home matches were going on when the lockdown was announced. So as per the government guidelines along with sports activities other activities were also closed. We were carrying out online coaching classes during the lockdown. Now we are slowly limping back to normalcy, so we have also started with our restoration work. The work is being carried out at a good pace. Our helpers have started with grass cutting of the field with machines," said Hilal Ahmad, manager of the stadium.

Ahmad said he hopes the restoration work is completed soon so that players can start playing football at the earliest.

Also Read | GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Commerce And Arts Stream Declared, Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org For Gujarat Board Class 12.

"It is a good step by the government and we are happy that the restoration work has started. Many football matches were held here last year; it came to halt due to COVID-19," said Omar, a local resident.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered phased 'unlocking' of activities outside containment zones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Football India Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Government manager of the stadium nAhmad online coaching classes Srinagar
You might also like
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Fact Check

AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
News

'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
WWE Backlash June 14, 2020 Live Streaming, Preview & Match Card: Edge vs Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley & Other Matches to Watch Out For
Sports

WWE Backlash June 14, 2020 Live Streaming, Preview & Match Card: Edge vs Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley & Other Matches to Watch Out For
Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Fact Check

Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.78 74.03
Kolkata 77.64 69.80
Mumbai 82.70 72.64
Chennai 79.53 72.18
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement