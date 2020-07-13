New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.09 per cent in June, according to official data released on Monday.

Consumer inflation in rural parts of the country was at 6.20 per cent, while it was 5.91 in the urban regions, according to the National Statistical Office (NSO) of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The government in April had revised the CPI data for March to 5.84 per cent from 5.91 per cent.

The MoSPI released "Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100" for rural, urban and combined for June 2020 (provisional) today.

According to the data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for June 2020, is at 7.87 per cent. This is inclusive of 8.41 per cent inflation in rural and 6.92 per cent in urban parts of the country. (ANI)

