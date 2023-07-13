Ballia (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) A retired BSF personnel died by suicide by shooting himself with his licensed gun here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Amhar Dakshin Patti village of Rasda Kotwali area and the deceased was identified as Harendra Singh (60), they said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information on the incident and took the dead body in its possession. The body was then sent for post-mortem, they said. The licensed gun used in the incident has also been recovered, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said Singh used to live alone after the death of his wife and only son. Police are investigating the matter, he said.

