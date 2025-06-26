Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) Retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Devinder Singh Kalyan was on Thursday appointed as Haryana's State Election Commissioner.

Kalyan, who is the brother of BJP MLA and Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan, recently retired from service.

The order about Kalyan's appointment was issued by the Haryana government on Thursday.

