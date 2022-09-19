New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a man who was impersonating himself as Station House Officer (SHO) and was calling a youth for settlement over a matter.

On September 17, a 22-year-old, Raghav Makhija who is a resident of Sector-16, Rohini, Delhi came to the Police Station (South Rohini, Delhi) and told the Duty Officer that one person has been calling him since morning.

The caller identified himself as SHO - Samayapur Badli and told the complainant that he can help him in getting back the money which he had lent to Praveen Gupta, the complainant's borrower.

The complainant went to PS-Badli for verification of the caller/SHO but there he was told by the police personnel that no person by that name is SHO here in this Police Station.

Later on, the complainant again called that person and asked him about his identity but he was told by that person that he is SHO-South Rohini and currently he is at Avantika, Sector-03, Rohini.

On this, the complainant came to Police Station South Rohini and called that person but he was told that they can meet him at "Delhi Golden Hospital, Sector-02, Rohini".

On getting this information, a team along with the complainant were sent to the spot of information i.e. Delhi Golden Hospital, Sector-02, Rohini where one person wearing the Delhi Police Inspector's uniform came and met the complainant.

On this, the police staff came and enquired about the posting and ID card but that person could not give any satisfactory reply and on suspicion, he was brought to the Police Station- South Rohini.

On sustained enquiry, it's ascertained that he is a retired head constable from the Communication Unit of Delhi Police, Haiderpur Delhi on August 31. He is identified as Jai Bhagwan Age, 60 Years of age.

In this regard, a case has been registered in Police Station South Rohini u/s 170/171 IPC in Police Station South Rohini and the accused Jai Bhagwan has been arrested and further investigation is on. (ANI)

