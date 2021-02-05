Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) Retired IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh on Friday was appointed as the new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Uttar Pradesh.

The order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary (Administrative Reforms) Jitendra Kumar.

Singh is a 1987-batch IPS officer, who retired as Director General, Intelligence last year.

The order issued in this regard states that the appointment will be for a period of three years from the day of assuming charge or till he completes 65 years of age, whichever is earlier.

The post of CIC was lying vacant after the retirement of Jawed Usmani about a year ago.

Soon after getting the appointment, Singh said he would discharge his duties with full honesty and dedication.

He also thanked the government including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for reposing faith in him.

