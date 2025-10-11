New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): In a significant stride towards building a digitally inclusive India, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, launched the revamped 'Sugamya Bharat App' at the Purple Fest in Goa. The launch was led by Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPwD, at the ALIMCO stall, in the presence of Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, Richa Shankar, DDG, Debolina Thakur, JS(FA), and Praveen Kumar, CMD, ALIMCO.

Redesigned with a user-first and accessibility-first approach, the Sugamya Bharat App is envisioned as India's digital accessibility hub--bringing information, schemes, and services directly to the fingertips of persons with disabilities. Developed with the support of the SBI Foundation and in technical partnership with NAB Delhi, ISTEM, and Mission Accessibility, the app offers a seamless and intuitive interface with screen reader compatibility, voice navigation, and multilingual support, ensuring that no user is left behind.

The revamped app is a first-of-its-kind, one-stop digital solution offering a range of features. Its accessibility mapping function allows users to locate and rate public places on accessibility parameters, empowering community-led data collection. A consolidated directory of government schemes, scholarships, benefits, and employment opportunities is provided at a click, eliminating the need to navigate multiple portals. The app also features curated job and education listings from both government and private sectors, tailored for individuals with disabilities. Through its grievance redressal module, users can directly register complaints about inaccessible infrastructure and services, making public spaces more accountable. Designed inclusively, the app is compatible with assistive technologies, available in multiple Indian languages, and optimised for both Android and iOS platforms.

Speaking at the launch, Rajesh Aggarwal said that the revamped Sugamya Bharat App is not just a technological upgrade--it is a gateway to empowerment. "It connects persons with disabilities to opportunities, information, and the power to demand accessibility, all through their smartphones," he added. Jagannath Sahu, President, SBI Foundation, expressed pride in supporting this transformative initiative, stating that inclusive technology can bridge societal gaps and unlock the potential of millions.

The launch event was graced by dignitaries from SBI Foundation, including President Jagannath Sahu and CEO Shashi Bhushan, and by leaders from the National Association for the Blind (NAB Delhi) -- President P.D. Dahariyal and General Secretary Prashant Ranjan Verma.

Originally launched under the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), the app served as a citizen-led platform to make India's public spaces more inclusive. With this revamp, it has evolved into a comprehensive, mobile-based accessibility ecosystem that empowers persons with disabilities to not just access information but also shape the accessibility landscape. (ANI)

