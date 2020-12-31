Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the revenue collection of the Odisha government has increased by nearly four per cent to Rs 29,411.29 crore during the April-November period of the current fiscal, an official said on Thursday.

The collection from own tax and other sources was at Rs 28,402 crore in the year-ago period, state finance department's secretary A K Meena said.

The total non-tax revenue grew by 23.29 per cent to Rs 10,462 crore during the first eight months of the current financial year, he said.

The total budget utilisation in infrastructure, social, agriculture and allied sectors reached around Rs 60,000 crore by the end of November this year, Meena said.

During a review meeting on the performance of various departments, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy directed officials to focus on speedy implementation of projects by utilising the budgetary allocations.

The departments of water resources, rural development, public works, housing and urban development were asked to prioritise identified strategic projects and complete them within the stipulated time.

Meena said there would be no dearth of funds for project implementation.

Development Commissioner S C Mohapatra, who will take the charge of chief secretary from Friday, directed officials to monitor projects of the Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation.

Several projects worth Rs 20,000 crore are being implemented in the mineral-bearing districts such as Angul, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, and Sundargarh.

