Lucknow, Jul 22 (PTI) The rivers across Uttar Pradesh, which had once turned dry, were encroached and remained neglected for a long time, are now being revived. This "environmental transformation" is driving a broader "wave of greenery" and "rural renewal", with more than 2.14 crore saplings planted along 82 rivers, the state government said on Tuesday.

Leading Uttar Pradesh's green revolution, the Jalaun district has planted more than 31 lakh saplings along riverbanks, followed by Jhansi with 24 lakh and Hamirpur with more than 16 lakh, the government said in a statement.

The rejuvenation of small rivers across all districts is underway on a war-footing. The State Mission for Clean Ganga, Namami Gange, and the Rural Water Supply Department are operating in "mission mode", it said.

Simultaneously, ponds are being de-silted under MGNREGA, while the Forest Department and district Ganga committees are driving large-scale plantations along riverbanks.

Beyond ecological gains, the rejuvenation of rivers is benefiting agriculture. With improved water availability, farmers now have better access to irrigation, resulting in higher crop yields and a stronger rural economy. Groundwater levels are also seeing a positive shift, the statement said.

This campaign is not merely about reviving rivers, it is about laying the foundation for a greener, more sustainable future, and Uttar Pradesh is steadily moving towards becoming a 'Green State', according to the statement.

Plantation efforts are underway on the banks of major rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Saryu, Tamsa, Mandakini, Rapti, Betwa, and Ghaghra, as well as numerous other rivers such as Ishan, Noon, and Peeli Nadi. At least one river is being rejuvenated in each district, the statement added.

