Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): An adult female rhinoceros was found killed in Kaziranga National Park in the morning today.

"At around 11 am today, a rhino was found dead in an area under Gabrai anti-poaching camp. The adult female rhino was killed due to gunshot. The rhino's horn has been cut off and taken away by poachers. One suspected poacher has been detained," Divisional Forest Officer, Kaziranga National Park said.

Earlier on May 9, the carcass of a rhinoceros was found in the Kaziranga National Park in a case of poaching.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

