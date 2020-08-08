Bengaluru, August 8: Heavy rainfall will continue to lash parts of Karnataka over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. According to K Sathi Devi, Senior Scientist, IMD Delhi, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka is likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The southern state is already reeling under flood like situation and landslides in several parts. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu during next 3days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Tamilnadu (Hilly regions of Nilgiri, Coimbatore and Theni districts) during next 24 hours", the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

Most of the rivers in Karnataka continue to flow above the danger mark, inundating low lying areas in several parts of the state. Flood like situation persists in the border regions of Belagavi district, with rising water levels in Krishna river and its tributaries due to rains in ghat areas of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Cauvery river is overflowing in many parts of Kodagu, blocking connecting roads in the district. Residents living in low lying areas are moving to safer places anticipating flood. Karnataka Rains: NDRF Rescues 3-Month-Old Baby at Balegundi Village of Kodagu District.

Here's the tweet:

In the wake of the current situation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has released Rs 50 crore for emergency relief. He has also announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to affected families, Rs 5 lakhs to completely damaged houses. Owing to the flood-like situations, the Chief Minister has also directed the district in- charge Ministers to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state.

