Aizawl, Mar 11 (PTI) Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on Monday named Richard Vanlalhmangaiha as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

ZPM president Lalliansawta announced Richard's name as the party candidate during a party meeting on Monday.

Oppositions Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress and BJP are yet to release the names of their candidates.

Richard is a former assistant manager of Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Corporation (MAMCO).

The ZPM also appointed sitting legislator from South Tuipui assembly constituency Jeje Lalpekhlua as the party's youth wing president on Monday.

