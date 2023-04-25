New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A rickshaw puller was injured after allegedly being hit by a car and dragged in central Delhi's Feroz Shah Road, police said on Tuesday.

The injured man is undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, they said.

A Maruti Suzuki Swift hit the rickshaw and dragged the puller, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

The 25-year-old driver -- Farman from Murad Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad -- was apprehended at the spot, Tayal said.

A crime team arrived at the spot and legal action is being taken, he added.

