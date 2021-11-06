Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6 (ANI): Ex-MP Madhu Yashki has condemned former member of Rajya Sabha MA Khan for turning down the post of vice-chairman of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Disciplinary Committee.

Yaskhi said, "I will take this up in the political affairs committee-- how and why this happened. We will see that such things are not repeated. We will take this up with Congress president Sonia Gandhi."

Yashki said, "I will also talk to TPCC president Revanth Reddy regarding this issue."

Earlier, Khan was appointed as the vice-chairman TPCC disciplinary committee but he turned it down stating that neither any TPCC nor AICC had asked him before giving him the post.

When the ANI tried to contact Khan, he said he would not want to come before the media. He said he has written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi regarding the post given to him. (ANI)

