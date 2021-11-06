Banda, November 6: Angered over children playing and bursting firecrackers outside his house, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district allegedly threw acid on two women and a teenage girl on Friday.

The incident occurred in Kailashpuri area of Banda. The accused, Ashutosh Tripathi alias Gulli, who runs a fruit cart, was annoyed over children making noise and bursting crackers outside his house. When he asked them to stop playing and they did not agree, he allegedly slapped a boy. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Jalandhar Over Property Dispute; Case Registered

As the fight escalated and two groups started fighting among themselves, Tripathi brought an acid bottle kept in his house to throw it on them. Though the children escaped, two women sitting outside their home in the neighbourhood got burned by the acid.

The women were identified as Rani Singh (39) and her daughter Lakshmi Singh (17) along with Shoba Singh (70) were taken to district hospital and were admitted to the trauma centre. According to the Police their condition is critical.

Though The accused Ashutosh Tripathi escaped from the spot, he was later caught by the police.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan, who reached the spot, said, "The man scolded the children yet the children did not agree. Following this, he brought a chemical from his house which is used to clean utensils. While the children ran away, a woman aged 70 and an 18-year-old girl, who were sitting on a platform outside their house, got burned.

According to Rakesh Kumar Singh, Circle officer of the area, Two Women have been injured in this acid attack. Singh said that both the women have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. According to doctors, both the injured women are out of danger. The Deputy Superintendent of Police said that a case has been registered in this connection and investigation has been started and accused Ashutosh Tripathi has been taken into custody.

