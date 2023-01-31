New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday condoled the demise of Shanti Bhushan, saying he was deeply pained by the news of passing away of the eminent jurist.

A former Union law minister, Shanti Bhushan died Tuesday at his home in Delhi following a brief illness. He was 97.

Bhushan, who was also a senior advocate, served as the law minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai Cabinet.

"Deeply pained to hear the news that former Union Law and Justice Minister Shanti Bhushan ji is no more. My deepest condolences to the family members on his passing away. My prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti," Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

