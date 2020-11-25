Aizawl, Nov 25 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday and kick-started the party's campaign for the upcoming election to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC).

Accompanied by BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon, Rijiju, a Union minister, arrived at the Lengpui airport and left for the state's southern-most Sangau village in the afternoon.

Addressing a meeting at Sangau, he said the party is giving equal importance to every election -- from rural or local body to Parliament polls, and is leaving no stone unturned to win them.

"We will also make an all-out effort for the upcoming LADC polls," he said.

The election is scheduled to be held on December 4.

Rijiju also visited several villages in the Lawngtlai district.

He will oversee the induction of a BJP-led board in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Siaha and address a function at the party office in Lawngtlai on Thursday, party sources said.

He will leave for Delhi in the afternoon, they added.

