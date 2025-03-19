Gandhinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) Gujarat MOS for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday justified the 'bulldozer action' against anti-social elements, saying only opposition parties are upset whereas people are happy with such measures.

Speaking in the assembly, Sanghavi also vowed strict action against those engage in "love jihad", who he said would be paraded on streets.

He was responding to Congress's charge that the BJP government had acted strictly only against small-time goons but excluded "mining mafias and land mafias".

"Instead of being happy, the opposition is upset over the crackdown on such anti-social elements. Opposition alleges that such elements are not afraid of the police.

"But their tone changes when Gujarat Police's bulldozer razes the buildings constructed on government land," said Sanghavi while seeking the approval of the House for Budgetary allocations for the Home Department.

He was referring to the demolition of illegally constructed houses of six of 14 accused arrested by Ahmedabad Police on March 14 for attacking commuters and rioting in Vastral area of the city.

"'Dada's bulldozer (read CM Bhupendra Patel) won't spare such elements who create ruckus after coming to Gujarat from other states," he added.

He said the same people labelled as "anti-social elements" in the night are perceived as poor people by the opposition in the morning.

"Dada's bulldozer will turn on anyone who comes to Gujarat and engages in riots. Miscreants were nabbed in hours and taught a lesson by police as per the law. Except for opposition MLAs, Gujarat is happy with the government's action," said Sanghavi.

On the Congress' charge of the growing menace of drugs, the MoS Home urged the Opposition not to politicise the issue, pointing out that Gujarat Police had seized drugs from other states including West Bengal.

Attacking Congress for its allegation that the law and order situation has deteriorated under BJP rule, Sanghavi said cities in Gujarat were once identified with residential "dons" under the Congress rule, "like Latif in Ahmedabad".

Gujarat ranked 33 in India's crime graph, the minister said citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data of 2022.

"Similarly, Gujarat was at the 27th position in crime against children and 33 in economic crimes. In Gujarat, police do not hesitate to arrest those who can be seen standing beside me in a photo. It is a certificate that the police do not work under any political influence," he said.

He said police will take strict action against those who engage in "love jihad".

"We have to take action if Amjad poses as Amit to trap girls. We have to take action for the safety of our daughters. And, it is necessary to take out their procession so that people can see their faces" said Sanghavi.

