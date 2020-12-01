Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condemned the defacing of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's statue in Varanasi and demanded action against the accused.

“It's most condemnable that former PM Rajiv Gandhi ji's statue was defaced in #Varanasi & that too on a day when PM Modi was visiting Varanasi. Police must identify miscreants & arrest them,” he tweeted.

On a day when Prime minister Narendra Modi was visiting his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, some miscreants threw ink on Gandhi's statue.

Later, the Varanasi district authorities got the statue cleaned up

Gehlot said that disrespecting great leaders, who sacrifice their lives for the nation, must never be allowed.

