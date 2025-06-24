Patna (Jharkhand) [India], June 24 (ANI): Reacting to former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav filing his nomination for the post of RJD national president, Union Minister Nityanand Rai criticised the move and said that the party cannot think beyond dynastic politics and is made for corruption.

Nityanand Rai said, "Lalu Yadav has performed the last rites of RJD by becoming the National President of the party for the 13th time. They have proved that the party cannot go beyond nepotism and has been made for corruption. Dynastic politics in a democracy is a form of monarchy. Even the people in RJD are criticising this. People have rejected RJD. People believe in democracy."

He further alleged that the family of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are the biggest examples of dynastic politics in the world.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday called his father Lalu Prasad Yadav "Messiah of poor" after he filed his nomination for the post of national president, marking his 13th term in the position.

Tejashwi Yadav said that all party workers and leaders are delighted and hope that the party will taste success under the leadership of his father in the future.

"Messiah of the poor, Lalu ji filed his nomination for the post of national president of RJD today. There is immense joy among people. Workers of the party, leaders, and others are expressing their happiness over the nomination of Lalu Ji. He has completed 12 terms as the party's national president. This will be his 13th term. We are all delighted. We believe that we will taste success under the leadership of Lalu ji in the time to come," Bihar's former Deputy CM said.

RJD is holding party polls of its national council and state executive. Polling will be on July 5.

Lalu is set to become the party chief for the 13th time.

Lalu has been the RJD chief for 28 years, ever since the party was formed in 1997 after the split in the old Janata Dal.

The assembly election in Bihar is due this year. (ANI)

