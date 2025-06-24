Mumbai, June 24: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where a couple allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in Mumbai. The alleged incident took place on June 14 and 15 in Mumbai's Jogeshwari. The incident came to light after Meghwadi police arrested a 24-year-old man and his girlfriend for sexually assaulting their colleague's minor daughter.

Cops said that the couple allegedly assaulted the victim by inserting a screwdriver into her genitalia. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused woman also shot a video of the incident and threatened to make it viral. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the victim's mother works as a supervisor in a catering service firm. Mumbai Shocker: 5 Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl in Jogeshwari After She Left Her Home Following Argument.

Couple Sexually Assault Minor, Insert Screwdriver Into Her Genitalia

They also learnt that the accused couple worked for the survivor's mother and were living with her in a chawl in Jogeshwari East. On June 14 and 15, the accused man and his girlfriend allegedly sexually assaulted the minor multiple times while her mother was at work. During the alleged assaults, the accused woman inserted a screwdriver into the girl's genitalia.

Victim Confides in Her Mother

It is also reported that the accused's girlfriend recorded a video of the act. Later, the duo attacked the victim with a sharp weapon and even threatened to upload the video online if she told anyone about the incident. On Thursday, June 19, the survivor narrated her ordeal to her mother, who immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Airline Pilot Alleges Sexual Harassment During Uber Cab Ride in Ghatkopar; 3 Booked.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the police arrested the couple, who were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and Information Technology Act. After their arrest, the man and his girlfriend were produced before a court, which remanded them to two days of police custody.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

