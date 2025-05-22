New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): As India scales up its global anti-terror outreach under Operation Sindoor, RJD leader and all-party delegation member Prem Chand Gupta affirmed that political parties are united in exposing Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism and false propaganda campaigns.

Gupta also responded to questions raised by Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Jairam Ramesh about the government's handling of recent terror incidents and military preparedness.

"Whenever the nation is in crisis, the entire country stands united. All political parties are together on this, and our delegation will strongly present India's position across five countries- Russia, Spain, Greece, Latvia, and Slovenia," said Gupta.

Commenting on Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's remark on why the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack haven't been caught yet, Gupta said, "This isn't like visiting a temple and catching someone instantly. The investigation is underway, and over 100 terrorists have already been neutralised. The process is ongoing and effective."

Gupta underlined that the delegation is not for public rallies but for strategic discussions. "We're not going for speeches. Parliamentarians, media, officials, and experts are coming together to directly counter Pakistan's false narratives and highlight their long history of backing terror," he said.

He added that the delegation will also raise broader issues including the Indus Waters Treaty and the safety of civilians in India, especially after the Pahalgam incident. "Pakistan's false propaganda needs to be exposed. Today, the world suffers from terrorism--nobody supports it anymore. We will make sure that truth reaches global forums," he asserted.

The all-party delegation, under Operation Sindoor, aims to reinforce India's diplomatic message following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by engaging international stakeholders and exposing Pakistan's role in promoting terror.

Through this global outreach, the delegation seeks to convey India's strong and united stance of zero tolerance for terrorism, building understanding and support among governments and civil society in partner nations for India's fight against cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

