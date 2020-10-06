By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday seeking a probe into the lathi-charge on its leader Jayant Chaudhary in Hathras and sought a fair investigation in the Hathras case.

RLD general secretary Mairajuddin Ahmed filed a complaint in the Commission today alleging that the investigating agency is attempting to cover up the issues and not conducting an investigation in a legal and proper way.

"Rights of family members of the victim are curtailed. They are forced not to speak regard to the incident and constantly being harassed, DM was seen in the video circulated trying to pressurise them not give any statement to media," read the complaint.

It also stated that, on October 4, 2020, Jayant Chaudhary, former Member of Parliament was going to meet the victim's family members in Hathras.

"While he was talking to the media in a cordoned-off area, police allegedly lathi-charged on him. In spite of peacefully standing there, he was attacked by police. The video of lathi charge is also available," the complaint said while raising questions over the report of monitoring the phone of media person on surveillance.

It seeks direction to conduct a fair and proper investigation in the Hathras gang-rape case stating that it is a matter of grave concern and needed to be probed.

The complainant prayed to take cognizance and initiate appropriate and necessary steps in the interest of justice and also take note of the rights and dignity of the family who is already in trauma and seeking justice for their daughter.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman had succumbed to brutal assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the case have been arrested. (ANI)

