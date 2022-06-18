Ranchi, Jun 18 (PTI) Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for leasing out 60,407 sqm of land parcel at Old Station Railway Colony in Dhanbad, an official release said on Saturday.

The reserve price of the land is Rs 44 crore. The total land area is 81,788 sqm, of which 60,407 sqm will be leased out for residential development for 99 years. The balance area of 21,381 sqm will be utilised for redevelopment of existing railway quarters, the release said.

Also Read | No Under-Reporting of Crimes Against SCs/STs, Police Should Play More Proactive Role in Investigation, Says MHA.

The Old Station Railway Colony is located on the second entry side of Dhanbad Junction. The site is situated within the boundaries of Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (DMC), near Loco Talab, Dhanbad. The site can be easily accessed from Birsa Munda Chowk, Chiragora Main Road from the North East, and Kali Mandir Road from the East.

RLDA Vice-Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said, "The city of Dhanbad has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years, including the substantial penetration of the IT industry. The real estate sector of Dhanbad has been on an upswing for the last decade. Due to its seamless connectivity to the other parts of the city, the location is ideal for residential development which will further bolster the economy of Dhanbad."

Also Read | Agnipath Protests: Centre Announces 10% Reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifle.

Rail Land Development Authority is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways. RLDA is responsible for creating assets for Indian Railways through the development of vacant railway land for commercial use to generate revenue by non-tariff measures.

The online pre-bid meeting was conducted on June 14, 2022. Local and national level developers attended the pre-bid meeting. The last date for submission of e-bids is July 22, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)