New Delhi [India] January 16 (ANI): As India started its vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Saturday, members of Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at RML hospital here expressed doubts over Covaxin, saying there is "lack of complete trial".

Dr Nirmalya Mohapatra, Vice President of RML Hospital RDA said they had come to know that only Coxavin, has been provided to the hospital.

Covaxin is being manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.

"Clinical trials of the vaccine are being held. I would have participated in COVID vaccination drive if we would have had been provided with Covishield vaccines too," he said.

RDA also wrote to a letter to Medical Superintendent of the hospital expressing its apprehensions about the use of Covaxin in vaccination drive at the hospital.

"Covaxin vaccine manufactured by the Bharat Biotech is being preferred over Covidshield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in our hospital. We would like to bring to your notice that the residents are a bit apprehensive about the lack of complete trial in case of Covaxin vaccine and might not participate in huge numbers thus defeating the purpose of vaccination. We request you to vaccinate us with Covishield which has completed all stages of the trial before its rollout," the letter said.

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who visited the RML hospital to inspect the vaccination process, said both Covisheild and Covaxin have been approved for restricted emergency use after a thorough evaluation by DCGI.

"People should not follow rumours. Those (doctors) who are creating doubts about Covaxin are wrong. They are unaware," he told ANI.

The minister referred to medical superintendent of RML hospital and AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria taking Covaxin shot.

Dr Rana AK Singh, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital said that it was a matter of pride for him to have received COVID vaccine, particularly Covaxin.

"I feel completely safe and there is no doubt on the vaccine. It is India's indigenous vaccine and our scientists and DCGI have worked really hard to get this vaccine for us. I request people not to fall to rumours and (get misguided by) misinformation."

Dr Nandini Duggal, Head of Microbiology at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, who took COVID-19 vaccine shot, said vaccines are always made with a lot of effort and Indian COVID-19 vaccines have been manufactured after plenty of study and research.

"There are certain tolerable reactions (cough and little pain) that people are bound to face. And they are well informed in advance," she said.

Speaking about her own experience of getting vaccinated, Dr Duggal said she felt no pain. (ANI)

